Iraq has scheduled its first parliamentary elections for May 12, following Daesh’s defeat in the country in 2017. As the country slowly rebuilds itself from the destruction of war, the elections will determine if the country will be able to gain its political independence amid both high sectarian tensions and foreign involvement in the country.

With the strong Arab Sunni-Arab Shia rivalries on the one side and Kurdish parties on the other competing to consolidate power in the parliament, the political landscape, including 143 political parties, remains extremely divided.

Here’s everything you need to know about the elections: the electoral system, the process and the coalitions.

What's the pre-election climate?

The climate of war, especially the fight against Daesh, has deepened the sectarian tensions in Iraq.

The army has been severely weakened by the American invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The new Shia Prime Minister, Nuri al Maliki, oppressed the Sunni population for years, which gave a space to Daesh to create a zone of influence in mostly Sunni-populated areas. And when Daesh came to Mosul in June 2014, the Iraqi army left the city in a couple of hours without fighting.

Then Hashd al Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia-dominated Iraqi armed group backed by Iran became the main tool in the fight against Daesh starting in 2014. Despite being accused of committing war crimes in Sunni-populated areas in Iraq, the group was partly-integrated to the Iraqi army in 2016.

Enjoying the huge support they got from the Shia population of the country after they mostly defeated Daesh, the commander of the PMF, Hadi al Ameri is officially running in the elections. That move raised concerns about long-term foreign involvement and sectarian tensions in post-Daesh Iraq.

Some Sunni leaders demanded the elections to be postponed to give time to 2.5 million Iraqis who were displaced during the fight against Daesh; they need to finish paperwork to be eligible to vote – a request which has been rejected.

The country’s politics is not only challenged by sectarianism, but also by intra-ethnic tensions.

Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) spearheaded a controversial and unconstitutional independence referendum on September 25, 2017, a time when Daesh was mostly defeated in the country.

KRG's Peshmerga forces were a part of the fight against Daesh on their borders, and before the referendum, they had gained control of some disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad governments, after they defeated Daesh.

In the days and weeks following the non-binding vote, which resulted in a resounding “yes,” the Iraqi central government started a military operation to retake control of the territories under de-facto KRG control since 2014.

On October 16, the Iraqi army took over Kirkuk, which has a mixed population of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen. Kirkuk is widely seen as KRG’s symbol of independent Kurdish state aspirations as it has the biggest oil resources.

KRG’s loss of Kirkuk meant more strained relations with the central government in Baghdad and less representation of their members in the parliament in Baghdad. But that’s not the only challenge that KRG is facing.