In Pictures: Palestinians rally at 'Great March of Return' in Gaza
In Pictures: Palestinians rally at 'Great March of Return' in GazaIsraeli forces' fire on unarmed protesters has killed 41 Palestinians and injured more than 1,800 since the demonstrations began on March 30. No Israeli has either been killed or injured in the same period.
Palestinians protest on the frontline to small hill tops alongside the press to avoid the Israeli military’s attacks. / TRTWorld
May 12, 2018

The protests by Gaza residents near their sealed border are part of a campaign to break a decade-long blockade of the territory imposed by Israel and Egypt after the Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

On Monday, the demonstrations will also show their unhappiness over the inauguration of the US embassy, which comes five months after Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Another large-scale protest is planned for Tuesday, when Palestinians mark their "Nakba," or catastrophe, referring to their mass uprooting during the Mideast war over Israel's 1948 creation. 

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were driven out or fled homes in what is now Israel. More than two-thirds of Gaza residents are descendants of refugees that fled in 1948.

TRT World's Ahmed Ghoneim and Mustafa Kurkcu were at the protests and captured these moments.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
