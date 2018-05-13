Protesters opposed to President Daniel Ortega's government clashed with riot police and Sandinista Youth groups in cities across Nicaragua Saturday, with demonstrators burning tires and setting up barricades in violence that left two people dead and dozens injured.

Videos released by protesters on social media showed two people who had apparently been shot in the head during demonstrations in Masaya, a town 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of the capital, Managua. The local Red Cross confirmed two deaths in a statement.

In a live transmission on social media a young man is seen crying and carrying an apparently lifeless body, saying: "Crazy, they shot him in the head, he fell and they kicked him on the ground! He was a child."

Besides Masaya, protests were also reported in Chinandega, Granada, Leon, Managua, Masaya and Rivas in the Pacific region, as well as in Esteli and Matagalpa in the north.

In Masaya, the house of the former mayor Orlando Noguera was set alight by protesters.