President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly cancelled his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" by Pyongyang – a decision North Korea called "regrettable" while still holding out hope for "peace and stability."

In a letter to Kim announcing his decision to back away from the June 12 summit, Trump pointed to America's vast military might and warned the rising nuclear power against any "foolish or reckless acts."

The letter kicked off a day of mixed messages by the president, who declared hours later that "I really believe Kim Jong-un wants to do what's right."

Then, after that, a senior White House official said the North lacked judgment and had reneged on its promises ahead of the summit.

Trump said from the White House that a "maximum pressure campaign" of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation would continue against North Korea, with which the US is technically still at war, but he added that it was possible the summit could still take place at some point.

North Korea issued a statement on Friday saying it was still "willing to give the US time and opportunities" to reconsider talks "at any time, at any format."

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan called Trump's decision "unexpected" and "very regrettable," and said the cancellation of the talks shows "how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-US relations is and how urgently a summit should be realised to improve ties."

Trump's surprise exit capped weeks of high-stakes brinkmanship between the two unpredictable leaders over nuclear negotiating terms for their unprecedented sit-down.

The US announcement came not long after Kim appeared to make good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. But it also followed escalating frustration – and newly antagonistic rhetoric – from North Korea over comments from Trump aides about US expectations for the North's "denuclearisation."

The senior US official said the North violated a pledge to allow international inspectors to monitor the supposed implosion of the site on Thursday.

International journalists were present, but the US government can't verify the site's destruction. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid overshadowing Trump's comments on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a staunch Kim ally, said the North Korean leader had in fact done "everything that he had promised in advance, even blowing up the tunnels and shafts" of his country's nuclear testing site. Putin said of Trump's announcement, "In Russia we took this news with regret."

Trump, in his letter to Kim, objected specifically to a statement from a top North Korean Foreign Ministry official. That statement referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a "political dummy" for his comments on the North and said it was up to the Americans whether they would "meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown."

Underscoring the high stakes, Trump said he had spoken with military leaders, as well as Japan and South Korea, and stressed that the United States was prepared for any threat.

Still, Trump's announcement appeared to surprise South Korea, which had pushed to keep the summit on track as recently as Tuesday, when President Moon Jae-in met with Trump in the Oval Office and said the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinged on the talks.

The Blue House said on Thursday that it was trying to figure out Trump's intentions in cancelling the summit.

