Nigeria has banned cough syrups containing the painkiller codeine because of concern about misuse and addiction.

The government's move comes in reaction to the illicit sale of the medicine to young people and the dangers of addiction.

"It's bad, it's really bad. Sometimes I go out and I don't know how I got back home. I wake up in the morning and I thank God I'm at home, what if I was someplace else and something happened to me," says a woman who is recovering from the addiction of codeine containing cough syrup. She asked not to be named.