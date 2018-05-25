WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigeria bans addictive codeine cough syrups
The ban on illicit sale of codeine comes over fears of addiction among young people.
Nigeria bans addictive codeine cough syrups
Nigerian lawmakers say about three million bottles of codeine containing syrups are consumed every day in the two northern states of Kano and Jigawa. / TRTWorld
May 25, 2018

Nigeria has banned cough syrups containing the painkiller codeine because of concern about misuse and addiction.

The government's move comes in reaction to the illicit sale of the medicine to young people and the dangers of addiction.

"It's bad, it's really bad. Sometimes I go out and I don't know how I got back home. I wake up in the morning and I thank God I'm at home, what if I was someplace else and something happened to me," says a woman who is recovering from the addiction of codeine containing cough syrup. She asked not to be named.

Recommended

TRT World's Wendy Agbo reports from the northwestern city of Kano.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'