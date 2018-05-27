Iranian security forces will "resolutely confront" unrest that could be exploited by the United States and other enemies, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday, after a wave of protests across the country mainly about economic issues.

The likely return of US economic sanctions after Washington withdrew from an Iranian nuclear deal with world powers has triggered labour unrest and protests in Iran in the past few weeks by various groups, including teachers and truckers.

Earlier in May, at least two people were killed in the southern city of Kazeroon when protesters set fire to a police station.

Iran’s ruling elite are anxious to prevent any repeat of unrest in late December, when people staged demonstrations in 80 cities and towns over poor living standards, some calling on Shia Muslim clerical leaders to step down.

"Judicial and security bodies ... will resolutely confront any group or individual that want to compromise the country's security," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the judiciary's news website Mizanonline reported.

"I urges families not to let their children be fooled by psychological warfare ... launched by the enemy, especially Zionists (Israel) and Americans, and not let counter-revolutionaries infiltrate crowds of protesters with legitimate demands.