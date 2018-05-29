A bearded man in a yellow jumpsuit appeared onscreen. His eyes turned low, he’s sat against a black background and the local Iraqi news channel is blaring out his statement.

“I pledged allegiance with Daesh,” he began, “my role was to distribute the weapons.”

The man was Saddam al Jamal – considered one of the top commanders in Daesh, and one of its most dangerous. He was one of four Iraqis, and a Syrian fighter, who were rounded up at the Syrian border, near Deir Ezzor.

Iraq’s intelligence worked with US-led coalition forces, and announced the captures on May 9, but the announcement was overshadowed by Iraq’s elections a few days later.

The only thing that seemed to call attention to the arrests was a tweet from US President Donald Trump.

Iraqi local media said intelligence services lured the Daesh fighters to the border before arresting them. But details have been scarce. There are reports of explosions at the border and the Iraqi air force carrying out air strikes inside the Syrian border targeting suspected Daesh outposts.

For Iraq, despite the bluster of the “end of Daesh in Iraq”, there is still fear of a Daesh resurgence. While politicians are now debating fraudulent voting and scrambling to organise a ruling coalition to form a new government in the coming weeks, military intelligence and the US–led coalition forces are fighting to keep Daesh fighters out of the country.

The arrests make Iraqi intelligence look tough on terrorism. But their operations are focused on minimising Daesh's ability to create new military strongholds in the country. It doesn't take into account the conditions that allowed Daesh to take root in the first place.

According to Jamal’s statement in the video, there is dissent among the fighters, “There’s a lot of division, splits and conflict among Daesh members,” he said, “most of the fighters lost their will to fight.”

He and other prisoners in the video blame poor decisions by their leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi – who declared Daesh’s rise in 2014 at a historic mosque in Mosul.

His whereabouts are still unknown.

But the dwindling of Daesh in Iraq and Syria is largely about territorial strongholds—and the splits in Daesh will help that fight—but that doesn’t address the power vacuums in parts of the country.

Iraq’s government still has a long way to go to gain the trust of its people – even on the streets of Mosul, many feel if the Iraqi government isn’t able to meet their needs or dispel sectarian divisions, another group will come in and fill the vacuum.