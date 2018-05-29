Georgia said on Tuesday it had started procedures to sever diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime after Damascus recognised its breakaway regions as independent states, a move Tbilisi dubbed manipulation from Russia.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in wars in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Georgia and Russia fought a short war over South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008. After it ended, Moscow, whose forces triumphed, recognised both regions as independent countries.

The move was followed by Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru.