MINNEAPOLIS — Imagine waking up one morning and going to answer the door in your underwear to find two strange men who want to know if anyone has ever tried recruiting you to join Daesh.

An unannounced visit from the FBI might sound absurd, but for one young Somali-American man it was very real.

"I open [the door] and see two strange white men. They're not wearing suits. They're not wearing no uniform; they just have random jeans and a shirt on," says W, the Somali American who agreed to speak to me on condition of anonymity. "And I'm like, who are you guys? What do you guys want?"

The two men flashed their FBI badges at W before asking his name. Matt, a tall thin man, and his partner Dixon, shorter and stockier, then asked if they could enter W’s Minneapolis apartment.

He says he let them in, mostly out of fear, but told them they had to take their shoes off first. The agents settled in on his sofa. And right off the bat, they asked W if he knew "anything about what's happening ... about ISIS [Daesh] and all that," and if anyone "tried to recruit you."

W's experience as a target of an impromptu but voluntary FBI interview about terrorism is indicative of a wider issue all too common to Muslim immigrant communities in post-9/11 America. His account exemplifies the paranoia, isolation and stress that people are feeling as the FBI seeks out new informants. There are at least 15,000 FBI informants active in the United States, sometimes chosen from groups of people who are relatively new to America and might not be aware of their constitutional rights.

The Ordeal

"I was scared, like, I was really scared."

It's a cold day in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It's actually early March, which means snow has been falling pretty heavily all day long. W trudges through the parking lot where I'm waiting in my insufficiently heated car.

We walk over to a coffee shop in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighbourhood.

W is quiet and soft-spoken but he makes conversation with acquaintances inside the shop as we walk to a corner table next to the front window. There's a basketball game on the television right next to us, which has captured the attention of one of his friends sitting across the room, and W wants to watch it with him as soon as the interview is over.

This is the first time he's willing to share his story.

It has been two years since W was abruptly awoken by the agents outside his door.

At the time of the FBI visit in March 2016, a group of young men from the community had already pled guilty to conspiring and attempting to provide material support to Daesh. At least three more were awaiting trial, one in which they would later be convicted for the same charges.

The agents asked W if he knew them; by this point in time the government had already finished building their case against the men who were arrested in April 2015.

As to whether he had ever been recruited to Daesh, he responded, "I said, 'no. I don't know anybody, mess with anybody like that. I tell them the definition of Islam and what I believe, and I don't believe in any of that bull stuff'.”

Playing up the good cop vibe, the agents claimed to know about his reputation as a "good guy" in the community, W says, but wanted to know if he knew the men facing charges.

He did happen to know all of them, he says, and said as much to the FBI.

He knew two brothers caught up in the case, Mohamed and Adnan Farah, since seventh grade. Guled Omar, one of the men who went to trial and was convicted, was once his teacher at the dugsi, or Islamic school that he attended, located at a mosque in south Minneapolis.

He even knew Abdirahman Bashir, the friend in the group whose work as a co-conspirator-turned-informant created a lot of tension in the community.

The conversation didn't last too long. W reluctantly gave them his phone number "just so he can leave early."

They left him with a business card, letting him know he could reach out to them. A few days later, Matt followed up with phone calls and texts, asking W if he would have time to grab "coffee or lunch," in order to have "a conversation." "You tell me when," Matt texted without elaborating on what they wanted to talk about.

A screenshot of the text messages sent by the FBI to the anonymous source:

"From the way the conversation was going, it looked [like] they wanted me to be a snitch, or something," W says.

The FBI tried calling W two days after the impromptu visit and then followed up with text messages, copies of which were provided to the author. Wanting to be left alone, W said that he was unavailable to meet and then ignored a subsequent overture to meet for coffee. After that text went unanswered, the bureau finally left him alone.

Michael Kulstad, a spokesman for the FBI, said he couldn’t comment when asked if it is a normal practice for the FBI to visit people in their homes and ask if they have been the target of extremist recruiting. He did note that the FBI reaches out to members of the community all the time through their outreach offices, and that “the very fact that we’re talking to members of the community isn’t anything out of the ordinary.”

The lingering suspicion

Minnesota might be flyover country to some, but over the years some of the men from its Somali diaspora, which is estimated to include about 25,000 people, have drawn the attention of the US Department of Justice (DoJ). They began travelling to Somalia in 2007 to engage in what some of them saw as a legitimate nationalist resistance against Ethiopia's invasion of their homeland.