Suppose you have an exam tomorrow but you can’t focus on studying because watching hours and hours of YouTube somehow seems like a more interesting alternative.

Also, your phone is buzzing with notifications because your friends are constantly texting you and someone is doing an Instagram live. You wish there was a magic pill that would just make you focus on your work so you can get it done like Bradley Cooper in 'Limitless'.

The truth is, these drugs do exist and are becoming more and more a reality. But at what cost?

And, what are the ethical considerations when we think about legalising, or taking nootropics?

Nootropics

Nootropics, more commonly referred to as 'smart drugs', are pills that are thought to enhance your ability to focus, to plan or problem solve. Thanks to our world of constant distractions, their usage is be becoming more and more commonplace.

Many of them are available without a prescription and the ones that aren’t, can be easily be purchased online via unofficial websites.

There is a whole lot of anecdotal evidence 'supporting' the positive impact of drugs like Ritalin or Modafinil: drugs that were developed to treat ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) and narcolepsy respectively.

Yet, years later, scientists like Barbara Sahakian from Cambridge University say they are still not sure about the exact mechanism of how Modafinil and other drugs like it work.

This is a something of a problem.

Despite the conflicting reports, though, there are tons of personal stories about how these drugs made people work more efficiently. In fact, there is a subreddit for Adderall, another ADD pill, with 13,000 subscribers. In one post on Reddit, a graduate student wonders what dosage he/she should take for their PhD qualification exams. There's plenty of advice going around.

Adderall usage is growing especially in colleges due to 'stress' and 'deadlines'.

Is it really just an upgrade to coffee?

Some people would say natural concentration enhancers, like caffeinated coffee, are not the same as taking pills. But the CEO of Bulletproof Coffee, Dave Asprey, disagrees.

A self-proclaimed biohacker (someone who utilises any method at their disposal to change their biology to fit their desires, like being more focused, needing less sleep etc), Asprey mixes coffee with all kinds of supplements and calls it 'upgraded coffee'. But 'upgraded coffee' is more than a literal description of his company’s product. It is a mindset.

Advocates of enhancer drugs like Asprey argue that there is no meaningful difference between a cup of coffee and taking a handful of pills.

So, are they safe?