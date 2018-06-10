Around 175,000 people joined hands in a human chain stretching 202 kilometres (125 miles) on Sunday across Spain's Basque country to press demands for an independence vote in the northern region, organisers said.

Participants waved flags in Basque red, green and white as they took part in a chain stretching from the coastal resort of San Sebastian to the region's capital Vitoria, seat of the regional parliament, via business hub Bilbao.

The Gure Esku Dago (It's in our hands) group organised logistics for the event which saw around 1,000 buses bring people in for the rally.

"We have proved that we want to decide the political future of this country," said Gure Esku Dago spokesman Angel Oiarbide as he addressed supporters in Vitoria on self-determination for the Basque region.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.