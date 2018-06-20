A country fond of pontificating about its moral superiority has been humiliated by the heartless cruelty of the Trump administration, with revelations revealing a systematic and intentional effort to abuse desperate and vulnerable migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, one that includes separating children from their parents and then locking them in steel cages.

Worse – the Trump White House has confessed that dishing out brutal treatment to refugees and migrants is one part strategic immigration policy and one part political strategy – an effort to drive out Republican voters, particularly the party’s far-right base, in November’s mid-term elections.

Trump has spent his entire political life dehumanising refugees and immigrants by describing them as “rapists,” “murderers,” “drug dealers,” “terrorists,” and even “animals.”

His decision to herd those who are desperately fleeing terrorism and narco-violence into cages is where his political rhetoric morphs into official government policy and dire human consequences.

"No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement," said senior Trump aide Stephen Miller last week. "It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law."

If you need a reminder of the bold-faced absurdity that has become a feature of the current US administration, then consider Miller is the son of an asylum seeker who sought refuge in the United States to escape the pogroms in Russia.

The separation of children from their parents is the cornerstone of Trump’s strategy to deter future would-be refugees migrating towards the US-Mexico border, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions admitted as much when he said, “If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them. We’ve got to get the message out. You’re not given immunity.”

Official documents also reveal the Trump White House concocted the strategy to separate migrant families shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January, 2017.

Even more disturbing is the fact that “Prevention Through Deterrence” has been official US government immigration policy since the 1990s under the Clinton administration, one that seeks to intentionally kill migrants in the Sonoran Desert as a strategy to deter border crossings, effectively turning the desert into a “killing field.”

During his research into the human consequences of US immigration policy, anthropologist Jason De Leon discovered that migrant deaths shot up dramatically in the 1990s. In his seminal book The Land of Open Graves: Living and Dying on the Migrant Trail, De Leon outlines how the Clinton administration sought to steer migrant crossings away from electoral college delegate rich California, which Clinton feared losing in his 1996 reelection bid as a result of rising anti-immigrant sentiment in the state, and towards isolated and desolate areas characterised by extreme environmental conditions.