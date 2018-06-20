At least 10 people were killed and another 10 injured after a dumping site for copper mining waste collapsed in the town of Kitwe in Zambia's Copperbelt province, police said on Wednesday.

The latest incident happened at Black Mountain where artisanal miners have taken to re-mining the waste site for copper and other metals.

"The incident happened this morning, and at least 10 people have been confirmed dead," Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga said by phone from Kitwe, 400 km north of the capital Lusaka.

The main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) said the deaths could have been avoided.

"This was a disaster waiting to happen. A lot of people have expressed concern about poor safety at the site, but the minister of mines insisted it was safe," said UPND spokesman Charles Kakoma.

The government said it would investigate the incident.