Twenty-five people were injured, four of them severely, when an explosion destroyed an apartment building in the western German city of Wuppertal, police said on Sunday.

Police said the explosion rocked the multi-storey building shortly before midnight on Saturday with a large bang, scaring people in surrounding homes so much they ran out into the street in a panic.

The detonation was so severe it destroyed the building's attic and the top three floors, the German news agency DPA reported.

Cause yet to be determined

After the initial explosion, fire broke out in several different parts of the apartment building. Firefighters had trouble dousing the flames because parts of the building kept collapsing.

The firefighters were able to rescue four severely injured people from inside the building. They were sent to hospital. Another 21 people were slightly injured and treated by emergency staff at the scene.