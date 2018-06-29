NEW YORK — When Karina Clough, 29, was four years old, the Soviet Union was collapsing. Her family had a history of being the underdog in today’s Ukraine; her grandfather was a Baptist preacher who was exiled to Siberia for 15 years in the early 1960s, and her father’s Armenian heritage made it hard for him to find work. So in 1984, Clough’s parents took out their one-year savings, sold their house, packed a few bags and bought a ticket to Cuba.

They stopped in Canada for a layover, where the family decided to seek asylum but was denied. The Iron Curtain fell in 1991, about seven years after Clough’s family arrived in Canada. Though she had learned some French, she was without documentation, and their options in Canada were limited.

With the breakup of the Soviet Union, new nation-states refused to recognise some of their citizens due to strict citizenship policies. At least 680,000 stateless people live in Europe. Ukraine failed to recognise them as citizens in part due to their new citizenship laws and the fact that they lacked proper documentation when they fled. From this moment onwards, Clough became a citizen of nowhere.

There are approximately 4,000 stateless people living in the United States, but the number could be much higher given that there is no mechanism to monitor the population. Stateless people live mostly in the shadows, unknown even to each other. Yet they are impacted by changes to a variety of programs and policies, such as DACA and immigration detention practices.

Despite their small number, stateless people in the US are banding together to try to insert themselves into the national debate around immigration reform.

They must first, however, find each other.

“When people think of stateless people they think of people in refugee camps,” said Clough.

Women who look like her, who teach spinning classes at a gym in Philadelphia and are training to become doulas, are not the face of The UN campaign to end statelessness by 2024.

The 1954 United Nations International Convention defines a stateless person as someone who isn’t considered a national by any state under operation of its law. The Convention upholds the right to freedom of movement for stateless people through identity papers and travel documents, as well as a naturalization process. The High Commission for Refugees estimates there are more than 10 million stateless people in the world.

The US doesn’t create stateless people because it guarantees citizenship by birth on US territory. But so far, it doesn’t offer a legal framework that delineates a path to naturalization for those who become stateless on American soil. While the country’s citizenship laws are in alignment with international standards, it is not a signatory of the 1954 and 1961 international conventions.

People become stateless for a variety of reasons. Statelessness is sometimes a product of discrimination based on ethnicity or religion, like in the case of one million Rohingya in Myanmar, 700,000 Burkinabes in Cote d’Ivoire, and over 100,000 Dominicans of Haitian descent. It can also be the product of gender discrimination, like with the 25 states that don’t allow women to transfer nationality to their children, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon. The creation of new states, transfers of territory and gaps in nationality laws also beget statelessness.

Clough grew up oblivious of her immigration status until she reached college and realised she was undocumented, since her parents brought her to the US without permission, and on top of that, stateless.

“It’s a mindf*ck,” she said. Clough didn’t have a form of valid ID that would allow her to get married in the state of Pennsylvania. She didn’t have a passport to travel and didn’t have a social security number to apply for federal aid to pay for school.

In 2014, Clough acquired her first form of legal ID when she received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and stopped carrying her laminated soviet birth certificate.

The endless struggle

“Stateless people are extremely hard to find; it’s a matter of luck,” said Nikolai Levasov, 36, in a thick Russian accent in an interview in a cafe in New York. He spends his time chasing ghosts. “Once you reach the 40th Google page search, that’s when the lives of stateless people begin.”

Levasov, who is of Russian descent, became stateless after Estonia gained its independence from the Soviet Union. At the time, Estonia granted him a residency card and an 'alien’s passport,' but he still couldn’t exert his full rights. He couldn’t vote in parliament, access state jobs, purchase land or work in other EU member countries. Then in 2004 his university in Estonia changed the curriculum from Russian to Estonian. From one day to the next, he could no longer understand a single word that was spoken in the classroom. For someone who has never had a state provide him basic rights and protections, the US promised some relief.

Levasov arrived in the US with a student visa that eventually expired. He overstayed his visa and kept renewing his alien’s passport until 2012 when the Estonian consulate rejected his application. This is when he reached “the point of no return,” he said.