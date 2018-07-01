Talks between the Syrian opposition and Russian negotiators to reach a ceasefire in an opposition and rebel-held town in southwestern Syria have resumed after mediation by Jordan, an opposition spokesman said.

A string of Syrian rebel towns and villages were forced to accept regime control on Saturday as insurgent lines collapsed in parts of the southwest under intense bombardment.

Negotiations in the town of Busra al Sham brokedown on Saturday after Russian officers met the team representing the Free Syrian Army's (FSA) and demanded a complete surrender, the opposition group said.

But on Sunday, following mediation efforts by Jordan, the team re-entered talks with Russian officers, Ibrahim al Jabawi, the spokesman for FSA negotiators said.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from Azaz in northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

"The talks have resumed this morning between the Russian side and the opposition in southern Syria under Jordanian auspices," Jabawi said.

Jordan, concerned about the outbreak of violence and mass displacement along its northern border, has been facilitating talks between FSA factions and the Russians over a deal that would end the fighting.