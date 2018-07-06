France said on Friday it was unlikely that European powers would be able to put together an economic package for Iran that would salvage its nuclear deal before November and warned Tehran to stop threatening to break its commitments to the accord.

"They must stop permanently threatening to break their commitments to the nuclear deal," French Foreign MinisterJean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio before travelling to Vienna for a ministerial meeting on the agreement.

"They must stop the threats so that we can find the solutions so that Iran can have the necessary economic compensations."