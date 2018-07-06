WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran and five world powers meet in Austria over Iran's nuclear deal
Foreign ministers from China, France, Germany, Britain and Russia to discuss with Iranian officials how to keep a 2015 nuclear accord alive after US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in May.
Iran and five world powers meet in Austria over Iran's nuclear deal
Delegates sit around a table prior to a bilateral meeting as part of the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran at a hotel in Vienna. / AP
July 6, 2018

France said on Friday it was unlikely that European powers would be able to put together an economic package for Iran that would salvage its nuclear deal before November and warned Tehran to stop threatening to break its commitments to the accord.

"They must stop permanently threatening to break their commitments to the nuclear deal," French Foreign MinisterJean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio before travelling to Vienna for a ministerial meeting on the agreement.

"They must stop the threats so that we can find the solutions so that Iran can have the necessary economic compensations."

Recommended

He said the European powers but also Russia and China were working on coming up with a financial mechanism to mitigate planned tough US sanctions.

"We are trying to do it before sanctions are imposed at the start of August and then another set of sanctions in November. For the start August it seems a bit short, but we are trying to do it by November," he said.

An Iranian official said that the collapse of nuclear deal would cause further tension in Middle East. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan