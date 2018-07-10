More than two decades after the genocide, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Srebrenica is called a "town of ghosts," or a "forgotten town," that today remains divided by its history.

Only 7,000 people are registered in the municipality which once had 37,000 inhabitants, and only hundreds actually live in the town.

The reconstruction is very slow, investments are rare, unemployment high. In Srebrenica, there is no cinema, no theater, no bakery, no butcher's shop, no cobbler, no watchmaker.