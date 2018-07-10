WORLD
Srebrenica: the 'town of ghosts'
More than two decades after the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Srebrenica is called a "town of ghosts," or a "forgotten town," where reconstruction has been very slow, investments are rare, and unemployment runs high.
An aerial view of the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 20, 2015. / Reuters Archive
July 10, 2018

More than two decades after the genocide, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Srebrenica is called a "town of ghosts," or a "forgotten town," that today remains divided by its history. 

Only 7,000 people are registered in the municipality which once had 37,000 inhabitants, and only hundreds actually live in the town. 

The reconstruction is very slow, investments are rare, unemployment high. In Srebrenica, there is no cinema, no theater, no bakery, no butcher's shop, no cobbler, no watchmaker. 

And while most people try to leave the town, Haris and Radomirka Alic, despite of all difficulties they face for being a mixed couple, decided to stay and open a pastry shop.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee sent us this report

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
