Thousands of AI researchers and organisations signed a pledge earlier this month, saying they won’t help build killer robots. The signatories include many prominent names such as Elon Musk and the founders of Google's DeepMind.

Recently, there's been a lot of talk of an "AI apocalypse," of an "impending doom."

But before we delve further into this debate, let's take a look at what we're potentially dealing with.

Lethal autonomous weapons (LAWS)

Lethal autonomous weapons can identify and engage a target based on the particular descriptions or limitations programmed into them. To the best of our knowledge, all LAWS currently require a human hand, a person to give the final approval to “pull the trigger.”

Who to punish?

This “final human hand” concept is crucial.

If machines, without a human operator, are being used to kill people, when things go wrong who will be responsible? The engineers who built the thing? The funders who secured the project? The governments that allowed it to be created? Or the robots themselves? But how do you even punish a robot?

We could also argue that LAWS can be treated the same way we treat animals when they harm people. We judge animals according to our "moral codes" and they are simply put down or locked away.

But given the state of artificial intelligence, it is hard to foresee a future with conscious robots taking autonomous action no matter how smart they get.

Are 'autonomous' weapons really autonomous?

Autonomous is an interesting word. It embodies a different meaning in every different field. In engineering, it may refer to a machine that can operate without an operator continuously monitoring or operating it. But in politics it connotes sovereignty while in philosophy perhaps most relevant to our topic, it suggests a sense of moral independence that would require accountability.

Deep learning in AI systems is developing so fast and in such a way that it looks like robots sometimes make autonomous decisions. When DeepMind programmed an AI program to play the board game "Go", they did not teach it every single move. They simply programmed it to “learn” how to play by studying thousands of games and it “decided” on its own which move to make at the time.

This has the look and feel of autonomy even though it was engineered. So, how do we distinguish real moral autonomy from engineered autonomy since it is many steps removed from its original source, the engineer?

What about emotions?

One of the points of concern in this debate is emotion. Humans have empathy (well at least most of them), so they are better equipped to deal with the decision to kill as opposed to 'heartless metal', some argue. There a number of problems with this argument. First of all, people are capable of the most vile things. Second of all, these machines might make it way more easier to kill. Aerial bombing and even the pilots of the atomic bomb are often cited as examples of this "detached" process of killing.

So the pledge? Does it actually mean anything?

Yes and no.

Yes, it is important to raise collective global awareness of the dangers that await us in the near future. Famous scientists getting together and putting the issue in the spotlight and saying they do not support the use of the knowledge they create to kill and destroy is a meaningful gesture.