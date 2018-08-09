The Indonesian island of Lombok was shaken by a third big earthquake in little more than a week on Thursday as the official death toll from the most powerful of the quakes topped 300.

The strong aftershock, measured at magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey, caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries.

It was centered in the northwest of the island and didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami, Indonesia's geological agency said.

Videos showed rubble strewn across the streets and clouds of dust enveloping buildings.

In northern Lombok, some people leaped from their vehicles on a traffic-jammed road while an elderly woman standing in the back of a pickup truck wailed "God is Great."

Witnesses saw in the provincial capital Mataram people injured by the tremor and a hospital moved patients outside.

The aftershock had caused more "trauma," said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Death toll climbs to 319

Wiranto, Indonesia's top security minister, who goes by one name, told reporters the death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 quake had risen to 319.

The announcement came after an inter-agency meeting was called to resolve wildly different figures from different agencies.

"We are taking action as fast as we can to handle this disaster," he said.

Grieving relatives were burying their dead and medics tended to people whose broken limbs hadn't yet been treated in the days since the quake.

The Red Cross said it was focusing relief efforts on an estimated 20,000 people yet to get any assistance.

In Kopang Daya village in the hard-hit Tanjung district of north Lombok, a distraught family was burying their 13-year-old daughter who was struck by a collapsing wall and then trampled when the quake Sunday caused a stampede at her Islamic boarding school.