Greek Cypriot police say an Egyptian man who in 2016 hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight and ordered it to land on the east Mediterranean island has been extradited to his homeland.

Seif Eddin Mustafa boarded an EgyptAir flight that took off for Egypt on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Mustafa commandeered a domestic Alexandria-Cairo flight with 72 passengers and crew on board in March 2016, ordering it to land in the island's Larnaca airport.

He surrendered to Greek Cypriot authorities about six hours after he landed, having gradually released all passengers and crew unharmed.