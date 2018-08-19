WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egyptian plane hijacker extradited from Cyprus
Seif Eddin Mustafa hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight from Alexandria to Cairo and diverted it to Cyprus in 2016, taking 72 passengers and crew members hostage with a fake suicide belt.
Egyptian plane hijacker extradited from Cyprus
The hijacker surrendered to Greek Cypriot authorities about six hours after he landed, having gradually released all passengers and crew unharmed. / Reuters
August 19, 2018

Greek Cypriot police say an Egyptian man who in 2016 hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight and ordered it to land on the east Mediterranean island has been extradited to his homeland.

Seif Eddin Mustafa boarded an EgyptAir flight that took off for Egypt on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Mustafa commandeered a domestic Alexandria-Cairo flight with 72 passengers and crew on board in March 2016, ordering it to land in the island's Larnaca airport.

He surrendered to Greek Cypriot authorities about six hours after he landed, having gradually released all passengers and crew unharmed.

Recommended

Mustafa had taken charge of the early morning flight by showing flight attendants what appeared to be a belt stuffed with plastic wires and a remote control.

After directing the flight to Cyprus, he asked for the release of female prisoners in Egypt, and to have contact with his Greek Cypriot ex-wife. 

Justice Minister for the Greek Cypriot administration, Ionas Nicolaou, told The Associated Press that Mustafa's extradition went ahead after he dropped a three-year legal fight to avoid his extradition.

Doros Polycarpou, with the migrant support group KISA that assisted Mustafa, told the AP the 62-year-old decided of his own accord to return to Egypt and face prosecution there, despite fears that he may be tortured.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights blocked the Greek Cypriot administration, which despite only controlling the island's south is considered by all in the international community besides Turkey to be the only legitimate authoritative body in Cyprus, from extraditing Mustafa until it could examine the case.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote