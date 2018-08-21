POLITICS
Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha as pilgrims in Mecca complete Hajj rites
The four-day festival is the second annually of the two major Muslim religious celebrations. Eid al Adha focuses on sacrifice, with rituals that include congregational prayers, feasts, charity and the slaughtering of sacrificial livestock.
A worker displays an animal at market, in preparation for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday August 19, 2018. Muslims traditionally slaughter an animal in sacrifice, and distribute part of the meat as aid to the poor. / AP
August 21, 2018

Muslims around the world marked the Eid al Adha holiday on Tuesday, gathering at mosques or in vast open sites to celebrate one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

Commemorating the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son on God's command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

Palestinians visited the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, following morning prayers marking the first day of the Eid al Adha celebration.

The festival was also celebrated across Africa and Asia. In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi thousands gathered in a field for mass prayers, the faithful also met in the Somali capital Mogadishu, and prayed at Almaty's Central Mosque in Kazakhstan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
