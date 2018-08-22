Hundreds of elderly Koreans tearfully said their final goodbyes on Wednesday at the end of the first round of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

About 200 South Koreans and their family members will return to the South later on Wednesday after the end of three days of meetings with North Korean relatives at the North's Diamond Mountain resort. Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from Friday to Sunday.

The first set of reunions created heart-wrenching images of relatives weeping, embracing and caressing each other in a rush of emotions in what's likely to be the last time they'll see each other before they die. Many of the South Korean participants were war refugees who reunited with the siblings or infant children they left behind, many of whom are now into their 70s.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.

At their final lunch meeting on Wednesday before the South Koreans were to return home, 91-year-old Lee Ki-soon seemed lost for words as he quietly drank a glass of soju with his 75-year-old North Korean son.

Nearby, Ri Chol, a 61-year-old North Korean, quietly wept as he grasped the hands of a 93-year-old South Korean grandmother he was only just getting to know.

"Don't cry, Chol," Kwon Seok, also in tears, told her grandson.

An Jong Sun, a 70-year-old North Korean, carefully fed her 100-year-old South Korean father food. Han Shin-ja, 99, told her two North Korean daughters to eat a lot of "chap-ssal," or sticky rice, for health. The daughters cried as Han told them she would always pray for their happiness and also for the future of her North Korean great-grandchildren she never got to see.