Turkey and Germany pledged on Friday closer economic and strategic ties between the two countries, following a high-level meeting of their finance, economy and energy ministers in Berlin.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the two countries were sharing same positions on many global political and economic issues, and their differences on a number of issues were not an obstacle for a closer relationship.

“We have entered a new period in our bilateral relations, we want to further enhance our ties by adopting a sincere and constructive approach, by taking strategic steps” he said.

“I firmly believe that in the coming days Turkey and Germany will take stronger steps towards a strategic cooperation,” he stressed.

Albayrak made the remarks at a joint news conference with Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, and Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier, following their meeting in Berlin.

Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Sonmez also attended the meeting.

Albayrak said during the meeting they also reviewed preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming official visit to Berlin next week.