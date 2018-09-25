Modric and Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Modric and Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awardsReal Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has been named Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018, while Orlando Pride's Brazil forward Marta won the women's award.
Luka Modric, Didier Deschamps and Marta pose with their awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, September 24, 2018. / Reuters
September 25, 2018

Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was named Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018, while Orlando Pride's Brazil forward Marta won the women's award at a ceremony on Monday.

Modric won the Champions League with Real and then played a major role in Croatia's run to the World Cup final where they were beaten by France.

"This award is not just mine. It is my team mates' from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches, I would not have won this and without my family I would not be the player I am today," said 33-year-old Modric.

It is the first time since Brazilian Kaka's triumph in 2007 that the men's prize was not won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi – neither of whom attended the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Portugal international Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the close season, was second in this year's awards with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in third place.

The 32-year-old Marta, whose Orlando Pride team reached the the US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoff semi-finals, had won the previous FIFA Women's Player of the Year award five times, most recently in 2010.

Recommended

The Brazilian, who led her country to the Copa America title in April, beat Olympique Lyonnais pair Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany to the award.

France's World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps took the Men's Coach of the Year award, with compatriot Reynald Pedros claiming the women's award after winning the Champions League with Lyon.

Voting for the player and coach categories was conducted by national team captains and managers, selected journalists and, for the first time, an online poll of fans.

Real Madrid's Belgium international Thibaut Courtois won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Salah's goal for Liverpool against Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League won the Goal of the Year, which is voted for by fans, ahead of Gareth Bale's spectacular overhead kick for Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Peru's supporters won the FIFA Fan Award and German Lennart Thy, who plays for Turkish club BB Erzurumspor, won the FIFA Fair Play Award after donating stem cells to help a leukemia patient. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report