A lawyer for a third woman preparing to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says her name and details will be released in the next two days.

The woman's attorney Michael Avenatti said on Monday that the his client knew Kavanaugh around the time of high school but attended a different school.

Avenatti says the woman, who worked for government, had multiple security clearances, including the State Department and Department of Justice.

He says there will be "many, many" corroborating witnesses to confirm the woman's account.

Avenatti says his client will submit to a lie detector test if Kavanaugh agrees to do the same. He also called for an FBI investigation of the woman's allegations.

US President Donald Trump's pick, Kavanaugh, has been accused of committing sexual misconduct decades ago by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

He has denied sexually assaulting anyone and said he would not be stepping aside.

TRT World spoke to Mary McCarthy in Los Angeles for more on Avenatti and his client.

President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans are showing no signs of relenting in their push for his Senate confirmation.

"The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise," Kavanaugh said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s "The Story with Martha MacCallum," that aired on Monday evening.

The allegations, dating to the 1980s, have put in jeopardy Kavanaugh's chances of winning confirmation to the top US court in a Senate narrowly controlled by Trump's party, with high-stakes congressional elections just weeks away.

Confirmation of the federal appeals court judge to the lifetime job would cement conservative control of the Supreme Court and advance Trump's goal of moving the high court and the broader federal judiciary to the right.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to hear from Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford, who last week accused him of sexual assault in 1982, when they were teenagers.

"I'm telling the truth"

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, said Kavanaugh attacked her and tried to remove her clothing while he was drunk at a party when he was 17 years old and she was 15 when both were high school students in Maryland.

"I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh said in the Fox News interview.

He added he was not present at a party like the one described by Ford and noted that others Ford said were at the gathering had no recollection of it.

"I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I’m telling the truth. I know my lifelong record and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people," Kavanaugh said.