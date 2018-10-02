WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey and US train for joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States is currently working with trainers and it would be followed by a few weeks of training with Turkish troops before the joint patrols start.
Turkey and US train for joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
US forces set up a new base in Manbij, Syria on May 8, 2018. / Reuters
October 2, 2018

Turkey and the United States have started training together to carry out joint patrols soon in northern Syria's Manbij area, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday, despite tense relations between the two countries.

As agreed by the two NATO allies in June, Turkish and US forces are currently carrying out patrols in Manbij, but those are independent of each other. Training is the last step before the two countries carry out joint patrols.

Last month, Ankara said joint patrols and training for those would begin soon.

"The training now is underway and we'll just have to see how that goes," Mattis told reporters travelling with him to Paris.

"We have every reason to believe the joint patrols will be coming on time, when the training syllabus is complete so that we do it right," Mattis added.

He said the United States was currently working with trainers and it would be followed by a few weeks of training with Turkish troops before the joint patrols started.

Recommended

The training will take place in Turkey.

Turkey has been infuriated with US support for the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which Turkey, the US and EU consider a terrorist organisation.

Prior to the June agreement, Turkey had threatened to push on with a ground offensive against the YPG in Manbij despite the presence of US troops there.

Turkey's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson on terrorism charges has also hit relations between Ankara and Washington.

US President Donald Trump authorised a doubling of duties on aluminium and steel imported from Turkey in August over the Brunson issue. Turkey responded by increasing tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul