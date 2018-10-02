Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who rode a populist wave and won national elections in July, desperately needs to boost the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Islamabad faces a ballooning current account deficit, as the money going out of the country exceeds the amount that's coming in. It needs funds to pay for imports and international debt instalments. And to make up for the gap, the country is exploring various avenues.

Floundering economy will be on top of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s agenda as he meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton in Washington on Tuesday.

Qureshi’s visit comes as Islamabad considers approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible $12 billion loan to avert a financial crisis.

Washington has a substantial say in IMF’s affairs, having a dominant position on the board of governors of the lender of last resort.

While diplomatic relations between the two sides have hit rock bottom, expert say, they can still find ways to cooperate -- provided they over come differences, which have festered into distrust.

It’s about the economy

“There’s no doubt we need an IMF loan at the moment,” says Saad Bin Ahmed, Head of Brokering at Karachi-based Arif Habib Securities.

“We can end with a current account deficit of between $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of fiscal year (next June),” he told TRT World.

For Pakistan, which in 2017 had exports of a paltry $23 billion against $53 billion of imports, the amount is substantial.

Even though the new government of Khan has tried to cut back on imports by raising taxes on products such as expensive cellphones, the steps won’t help in the short term.

Washington has added to Pakistan’s foreign exchange problem by cutting back military aid of around $900 million.

But Michael Kugelman, a senior associate in the South Asia programme of the Wilson Center, says it’s unlikely Washington will take the route of IMF to influence Pakistan on the pressing issue of Afghanistan.

“At the end of the day I am not too sure if the US will try to push too hard in this regard giving its own interest in stability in Pakistan.”

The perils in Afghanistan

In his first tweet of 2018, the US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Pakistan for “lies & deceit” in Afghanistan where the American soldiers have for years struggled to contain the Taliban.

Kugelman say the two sides could now discuss ways to bring the Taliban to negotiating table and perhaps accelerate the process to find long lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“Good news is that this time around both sides have a similar interest in discussing the reconciliation issue in Afghanistan.”

Senior Taliban leadership continues to find sanctuary in neighbouring Pakistan, which has refused to kick them out, he says.

In their meeting with US officials, the Pakistanis will try to get a sense of Washington’s desire to cooperate with them on Afghanistan, Kugelman says.

“There is a concern in Pakistan that US has agreed to directly speak with the Taliban and that they might leave Pakistan out of the talks. Pakistanis would make sure they are seen as an important player.”

But Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a retired lieutenant general of the Pakistan Army, says that Islamabad’s influence over Taliban has diminished as the militant group is now approaching Russia and Iran to play the role of interlocutor.

That ‘traitor’