It was an unseasonably warm, sunny autumn day in Moscow. Aside from being one of the warmest autumns on record, October 1993 became the hottest month for Russian political history since perhaps the Bolshevik revolution in October 1917.

Just two years prior, the building of the Russian parliament, ‘Supreme Soviet’, also nicknamed The White House due to its snow-white walls, served as a center of resistance against a coup d’etat by communist hardliners.

History, it seems, would repeat itself. The same building in downtown Moscow would yet again become a base for all political parties, both mainstream and fringe, who disagreed with president Boris Yeltsin’s policy of dismantling Soviet heritage.

Yesterday’s allies did not become foes overnight. With less than a two-year gap between the coups, this was still out of the ordinary in historical terms.

When I exited the nearest subway station on the early morning of October 1, 1993, I expected to find myself on another reporter's trip to cover yet another anti-Yeltsin rally. In the two years following the collapse of the Soviet Union I attended them by the dozens.

I expected to find nothing less.

This time, however, the communist-organized meeting rapidly devolved into something that had not been foreseen by Yeltsin himself, let alone the common people.

Instead of breaking up after venting their anger, grief and frustration, the one hundred thousand-strong crowd broke through police lines and surged towards the White House.

Whoever provoked the human tsunami avalanche is now forgotten. What is remembered is that it was unstoppable.

Police deserted their posts and abandoned the streets. Downtown Moscow soon fell to the hands of motley ragtag band of paramilitary companies waving all sorts of flags. The Red Communists, White-Gold-Black monarchists, and Red-Black anarchists, to name a few.

The winds of civil and the clouds of turmoil had gathered inauspiciously over Moscow that sunny October day.

By the time I realised that the anti-Yeltsin forces were taking no quarter and done with half-measures, it was already too late to withdraw. I found myself sealed in a square where the White House stood.

The official flag of the Russian Federation on its rooftop now stood next to banners I had seen in the hands of paramilitary groups only an hour before.

All kinds of opposition felt themselves rulers that day – at least in the immediate Moscow downtown.

What happened next was documented by hundreds.

The opposition drove military trucks to the Ostankino TV center, aiming to seize it and announce the overthrow of Yeltsin who was still unaware of the events taking place in the capital. As a reporter, I also rushed to Ostankino, making it there just in time.

The first grenade went off the very moment I approached the TV center’s gates. To cut a long story short, I spent the following night hiding in the bushes nearby, praying to God that neither side took me for their enemy’s sniper.

I was lucky. My report from the “war zone” was published in a local newspaper and I received all sorts of fame in the journalistic community.

Several thousand people killed that night were not so lucky.

25 years later, it seems no one in Russia is willing to remember the events of what later came to be known as ‘Black October’.