SARAJEVO — In September 1996, a 21-year-old Nevena Skrbic was one among the many on a bus from Belgrade to Brcko in Bosnia, to vote in the first-ever elections in an independent and post-war Bosnia and Herzegovina. A Sarajevo native, she had been living in Belgrade since the war broke out in 1992, after Bosnia and Herzegovina had declared independence. But when she saw her ballot paper, she wrote Dusko Dugousko (Bugs Bunny) and drew an ‘x’ next to it – that’s whom she was casting her vote for. In subsequent local and general elections, Skrbic continued a similar practice whenever she lived in Sarajevo. However, this year, she skipped voting altogether. “Why waste money and time for a system that has only old men and doesn’t work anyway?” she said. At 43, she moved to her ancestral village 300 km south of Sarajevo, after the rent of her Sarajevo apartment was raised.

Skrbic’s tale of scribbling on the ballot paper is not an unusual act in Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Sunday, the country observed its eighth general elections. Bosnia declared independence in 1992 – which triggered a secessionist movement by the country’s Serbs that ended in 1995, leaving 100,000 dead; the Dayton Accords, which was signed to end the war, created a system of a directly elected tripartite presidency based on ethnicity. The country’s complicated system of governance includes a president to represent each of the ethnic groups – Bosniak, Serb and Croat – as well as a parliament with two houses, a Council of Ministers, and two prime ministers for the country’s two entities: the Federation (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and the Republic of Srpska.

And it is a system like this that has, among other things, led to nearly 45 percent youth unemployment, rampant corruption, crumbling health and education. The average monthly wage is just over $460. People like Skrbic chose to be one of the 47 percent that did not vote in the election on Sunday.

A total of 518 positions were being contested in this election. Nearly 3.4 million voters had to choose between 53 parties, 36 coalitions, and 34 independent candidates. The 53.36 percent voter turnout, as declared by the Central Election Commission is the lowest among the last four general elections: the turnout was 54.5 percent in 2014. There were also several instances of voting irregularities.

Throughout Sunday evening, people were glued to the television in cafes. By 11pm, there were firecrackers. In the Republic of Srpska, hard-line Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), who has insisted upon a separate Serb state and had met Russian President Vladimir Putin a week earlier, won the majority of votes. A departure from expectations was the majority votes won by Zeljko Komsic of the Democratic Front (DF) for the Croat presidency, over Dragan Covic of Croat Democratic Union (HDZ BiH), who has been insisting on a separate Croat majority entity. Sefik Dzaferovic of the main Bosniak party, Party of Democratic Action (SDA), won the votes to be the head of the Bosniak presidency.

“The election is a scam by those who have been in the system too long, and don’t want to leave their positions. Our system ensures politicians salaries for a whole year even after they may have left office. No other country gets so much in funds to rebuild itself after war. But the funds disappeared overnight. The war and its aftermath have made so many rich, that a large number continue to stay poor,” Skrbic said to me over the phone, from her house in the village where she had hoped to continue her freelance work as a Dutch-Bosnian translator. But erratic internet connectivity has meant that she has lost many work opportunities.

This is why she always scribbled on her ballot paper. Leaving it blank or not scribbling it off adequately would mean that the paper – and thus, the vote – could be misused.

Hana Dedic, 23, a medical student who took the task to count ballots in her municipality, returned home at 4 am on Monday. She texted me that she and her colleagues had to annul several votes because of similar scribbles. Many had written “Angela Merkel” and marked ‘x’ next to the name.

Dedic will finish her medical school next year, but she is aiming at heading north, probably Germany, soon. Her classmate Zulejha Omerbasic, 22, is sleeping fewer hours: German language lessons after a long day between the laboratory and the hospital.