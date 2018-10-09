Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a nod to the Ministry of Finance to start negotiations with the IMF for what could be the largest loan the country has ever taken from the global lender.

The rupee, Pakistani currency, lost more than seven percent on Tuesday as the deal with the IMF became apparent.

Panic gripped people and they began to buy foreign currency to protect savings in expectation of a weaker rupee, which the IMF considers to be overvalued.

Rising foreign debt, widening trade deficit and depleting foreign currency reserves have pushed Islamabad to take such a desperate step.

Khan’s government, which came to power just two months ago, was hoping for a bailout from friendly countries including Saudi Arabia. Since no help came from them, Khan was left with no option but to reach out to the IMF.

Finance Minister Asad Umar is expected to hold talks with IMF officials later this week in Indonesia.

Here's some facts

If granted, it’s going to be the largest loan for Pakistan

Reports pegged the loan at $12 billion, an amount needed to avert an immediate economic crisis.

That would make it the 13th and the largest IMF loan Pakistan will receive. Previously. the IMF has bailed out Pakistan on 12 occasions.

Last time it took a loan from the IMF was in 2013 when the previous government of Nawaz Sharif received $6.6 billion.

The IMF funds are disbursed in installments over a three-year period and the recipient country is generally asked to introduce tough austerity measures in return.

What prompted Pakistan to seek IMF’s help?

Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves, mainly the US dollar holdings of its central bank, have dropped to $8.4 billion, barely enough to pay for two months of imports.

Trade deficit, the difference between how much the country spends on imports versus its earnings from exports, has widened in recent years. In the fiscal year which ended last June, exports were $23.22 billion while imports exceeded $60 billion.

A substantial chunk of foreign currency goes to paying for oil and gas imports. Pakistan’s reserves have come under added pressure with the rise in oil prices in recent months.

Exports depend on the textile manufacturers, who have struggled to compete with cheaper products from Vietnam, China and Bangladesh.