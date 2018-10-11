Seventeen years ago this week, American forces arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul, under the flag of Operation Enduring Freedom pledging liberation, development and progress. With British support they began a bombing campaign against the Taliban (for harbouring Al Qaeda), and Al Qaeda for attacking the United States on September 11, 2001.

The Northern Alliance and other anti-Taliban forces aided 1,000 US special forces to gain the initial victory and the more conventional US forces arrived twelve days later.

By November, Taliban forces had abandoned the capital of Kabul.

There was jubilation in the streets of Kabul as I arrived to join the United Nations.

The international community had high hopes and detailed plans of action for development and democratisation.

“Our initial happiness was a passing phase,” says the veteran journalist Sediq Zaliq now teaching journalism at Kardan University in Kabul.

“The arrival of Americans was like a miracle,” says the prominent film director Sediq Barmak, “I was personally very hopeful for a long time.”

Barmak has now moved to France accepting the humiliation of the refugee units in France to save his young daughter from the daily trauma of war and violence at home in Afghanistan.

Women were especially jubilant initially, hoping the western presence would put an end to the Taliban’s brutal rule. Educationists, civil society and political activists all felt new doors, and new possibilities, had opened up.

They hoped the powerful international forces would protect them from the return of the Taliban.

Wither nation-building

Yet today, US officials admit that 40 percent of the country is either controlled or challenged by the Taliban forces. Daily attacks are devastating lives.

“Two generations of Afghans have seen nothing but war,” says Barmak.

The Interim administration formed by the Bonn Agreement, but dominated by US choices, was headed by Hamid Karzai, an ethnic Pashtun. Yet key security positions were occupied by Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek leaders of the Northern Alliance.

It was felt that this combination was necessary in the interim period to avoid a descent into chaos. It was hoped that in later stages democratic structures would lead to fair elections.

Yet this passing-phase became permanent: the US continued to influence who became the president despite the elections.

The former warlords continued to occupy high positions, and the Loya Jirga—an all-male traditional gathering of Afghan tribal elders, religious figures, and political leaders—continued to act as the final arbiter in all national crises.

“Now people have realised that Americans are only playing their own regional games here,” says Zaliq.