Fans of "The Daily Show" got to see Trevor Noah host on Tuesday night's Comedy Central broadcast. But they didn't get to hear him.

The reason: Noah has lost his voice and is under doctor's orders not to utter a word.

The show began as usual, with the theme song playing and the audience cheering as the South African-born comedian walked onto the set and sat at his desk. But when the camera pointed at the desk, the TV audience saw comedian Mike Acosta already there.

Acosta explained that Noah lost his voice after his visit to South Africa this past weekend to take part in events to mark the centennial birth of former president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. Clips from the visit were featured on Monday's show.