US magazine The New Yorker published a report on Wednesday accusing the Saudi Crown Prince and his government of attempting to silence critics and people fleeing the country.

A dispatch written by Sarah Aziza describes how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - popularly known as MBS - follows a policy of intimidation, blackmailing and ‘luring’ Saudi citizens living abroad to the country’s consulates.

First-person accounts sound similar to the way the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was told to visit the Saudi consulate where he was then killed in October last year, allegedly by Saudi intelligence and secret service agents close to the crown prince.

MBS’s fight for his image

The Saudi crown prince is alleged to have authorised these measures against thousands of Saudi citizens living and studying abroad. While the Khashoggi killing caused worldwide headlines, Saudis cited in the report say that MBS’s campaign to silence and suppress critics is much more extensive.

Since MBS came to power as the country’s de facto leader, he has been ambitiously struggling to build an image of himself as a moderateand liberal prince who will bring political stability to neighbouring countries and turn the Kingdom into a hub attracting global investment.

However, his policiestowards the country’s citizens seem to prove differently.

Writing of his “obsessive need to control his reputation”, journalist Aziza spoke to a dissident woman living in Germany and whose name is given as Rana, one of thousands of ‘ordinary’ Saudi Arabians targeted around the world and harassed - mostly beyond the international community’s attention.

Thousands of Saudi students studying all over the world and awarded scholarships from the Kingdom are said to face similar pressures.