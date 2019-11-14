The European Union (EU) moved one step closer to creating an army after it greenlighted thirteen new defence projects as it aims to challenge US military dependance.

After several months of negotiations between EU defence ministers, work will begin on patrol vessels, electronic jamming weapons for aircraft and technology to track ballistic missiles. The current projects are in addition to the 48 projects currently underway between member states.

The increasing pace of military projects in the EU comes as the French President Emmanual Macron declared that NATO is ‘brain dead’.

Macron’s comments have laid bare divisions within the organisation leading to the German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer contradicting Macron, arguing that "NATO remains a decisive cornerstone" of the security of the continent.

Professor Peter Schulze, a lecturer of Political Sciences, International Relations and Russian Studies at Georg-August-Universitat Gottingen in Germany, argues that while Germany supports the idea of creating a joint European army at the moment, it’s little more than “lip service”.

“Europe must emancipate from US interest and dominance, but at the same time, it will rely on US security guarantees,” Schulze told TRT World.

He adds that the idea is “well-positioned and more than overdue” but says it will present a dilemma.

“A European army will be a special force serving particular European interests and here comes the problem: who defines European interests? France?”

Macron in 2018 called for a “true European army” and in June of this year several nations including France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Estonia, Spain and Portugal, signed up to a European military intervention force which would deploy rapidly around the world.

“‘We must protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia, and even the United States,” declared Macron, striking a similar tone to another French leader suspicious of American leadership in Europe, President Charles De Gaule.