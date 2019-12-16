The US government imposed sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries and its chief Ismail Demir on Monday, the US Treasury website confirmed. Sanctions were placed as a result of Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems last year.

According to Gary Hufbauer and Jeffrey Schott, the history of economic sanctions dates back to 432 BC. When it comes to modern times, the US is the most prolific sanctioner in global affairs.

American policymakers have reached for the tool since almost the foundation of the country and the practice has accelerated under US President Donald Trump’s administration. The country’s willingness to use sanctions as a tool has irritated even some of its allies in Europe.

Vijay Prashad, an Indian historian and chief correspondent at Globetrotter, explains that the objectives of these sanctions are broadly to smother a country’s ability to trade and its access to finance if it does not bend to the US will.

As of 2020, there are around 8,000 sanctions in place. The US Treasury Department’s sanctions list starts with “Balkans-Related Sanctions” and keeps going till “Zimbabwe Sanctions”.

These are some of the most prominent sanctions the US has imposed:

1- Turkey:

The recent sanctions targeted several Turkish defence officials in addition to the Presidency of Defense Industries and its chief Ismail Demir. Other officials, Mustafa Alper Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu and Faruk Yigit, who participated in the purchasing process of Russian S-400s, were also sanctioned.

In response, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned Washington’s decision and said it will take necessary steps against it in a manner and timing it deems appropriate. The foreign ministry statement also reiterated that the US refusing to sell Patriot missile system to Ankara compelled it to go for the S-400 deal with Russia, in light of the growing security threat, especially coming from the Syrian border.

"The circumstances that led Turkey to purchase the S-400 missiles is known very well to everyone. In this respect, President Trump has also expressed Turkey's rightfulness multiple times," the foreign ministry statement said, rejecting the sanctions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also urged Washington to step back and reevaluate its decision within the spirit of their decades-old alliance.

The Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee previously backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey because of its operations against the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation, in Syria and for the purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system.

Trump has repeatedly stated that under former president Barack Obama’s administration the US refused Turkey’s demand to purchase the US-made Patriot missile system, with Washington choosing to ignore its ally's needs and national interests and rebuffing Turkey’s overtures.

Although 3 other NATO members and the US already have Russian missile systems, in an hippocratic stance, Washington has only targeted Turkey when it comes to Russian made arms.

It is not the first time the US has imposed sanctions against Turkey. During the 1960s tensions began to surface over Turkey’s intent to protect Cypriot Turks. During this period Greek far-right agitators stoked tensions against the community and eventually seized control of the Mediterranean island in a 1974 military coup backed by Athens.

The US under President Lyndon Johnson had told Turkey in 1964 that it would not back any intervention by its military, nevertheless, Turkey responded after the coup by sending its forces to ensure the protection and rights of ethnic Turks in Cyprus who were at risk of ethnic cleansing.

Washington’s response was to impose sanctions limiting the Turkish army’s use of US-manufactured weaponry, implementing an arms embargo, and freezing aid.

Ankara responded in 1975 by limiting US use of Incirlik Air Base for NATO-related operations only, restoring full use in 1978 after the US congress voted to lift sanctions.

Previously, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has mentioned that Turkey may close Incirlik and Kurecik bases 'if necessary' in response to potential future US sanctions against Turkey.

2- Cuba:

Cuba has been one of the longest sanctioned countries by the US. In 1958, the US imposed an arms embargo on Cuba during Fulgencio Batista’s term. When the Cuban Revolution ushered in a Communist government in 1962, President John F Kennedy extended the ban to all exports. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has been antagonistic.