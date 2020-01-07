Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather system
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Firestorms: How Australia's bushfires created their own weather systemFires have been raging in Australia since September while dozens of vast blazes continue to burn out of control across the east of the country.
In this December 30, 2019 aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. / AP
January 7, 2020

Australia's bushfires have burned so intensely that they have hurled smoke as far away as Chile.

They have also created their own weather systems, including deadly "firestorms" that produce dry lightning and cannot be contained.

How do firestorms happen? 

Scientists are still trying to understand how firestorms are created although weather, terrain, vegetation and the characteristics of the fire itself all play a role.

But the basics are always the same: large fires cause extreme heat and a large plume of smoke, which interacts with moisture in the air as it rises to create a cloud.

"In the right conditions, the cloud can accelerate into the lower stratosphere," explained Australia's weather bureau.

"Collisions of ice particles in the very cold upper parts of these clouds cause a build-up of electrical charge, which is released by giant sparks-lightning. Having produced a thunderstorm, the cloud is now known as 'pyrocumulonimbus'."

Why are they dangerous? 

Firestorms tend to produce very little rain, so the lightning can strike the dry earth and create new fires in the surrounding area.

During Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires in 2009, lightning strikes caused new fires up to 100 kilometres (62 miles) away from the original blaze, but the danger does not end there.

Firestorms can also hurl embers up to 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the place the storm occurred.

And the clouds can also produce powerful updrafts and "downbursts" creating extremely strong winds that can fan existing flames. They can even create fire tornadoes.

Recommended

"Firestorms are the most dangerous and unpredictable manifestations of a bushfire, and are impossible to suppress or control," University of New South Wales researcher Rachel Badlan said.

Can they be predicted? 

Experts say the storms are incredibly difficult to predict because the fires themselves are difficult to predict. But some believe they are close to at least forecasting when weather conditions will make the storms possible.

"Predicting the weather component will eventually be possible days in advance, but predicting fire conditions will remain a significant challenge for some time," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

Canberra-based researchers believe that so-called "deep flaming" — the depth of the active fire — is vital to understanding when firestorms occur and are studying the factors that influence a fire's depth.

How common are they? 

Between 2001 and 2016, 56 firestorms were recorded in Australia. They have also been observed in the United States, Canada, Russia and in Mongolia — mostly in forested areas.

But there are signs firestorms are becoming more frequent. 

In a six week period in 2019 at least 18 pyrocumulonimbus formed in Victoria alone.

Experts also believe that climate change is amplifying the conditions necessary for firestorms to form.

Researchers have predicted that by 2060 there could be a sharp increase in firestorm conditions and that they could begin to happen in spring as well as summer.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister