Fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic are overwhelmingly concentrated in central China's Wuhan city, which accounts for over 73 percent of deaths despite having only one-third the number of confirmed infections.

In Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease, one person has died for every 23 infections reported. That number drops to one on 50 nationally, and outside mainland China, one death has been recorded per 114 confirmed cases.

Experts say the discrepancy is mainly due to under-reporting of milder virus cases in Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province that are grappling with shortages in testing equipment and beds.

"In an outbreak, your really have to interpret fatality rates with a very sceptical eye because often, it's only the very severe cases that are coming to people's attention," said Amesh Adalja, an expert in pandemic preparedness at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

"It's very hard to say those numbers represent anything like the true burden of infection" said Adalja, who estimates current fatality rates are likely below 1 percent.

As of Tuesday, 24,551 cases have been confirmed globally. A 1 percent fatality rate would put total cases at over 49,000, based on the current death toll of 492.

Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative for China said on Sunday that a "crude calculation" done by dividing total cases by deaths put the rate at 2 percent and said the rate was generally falling.

"Trying to really demystify those fatality numbers by including mildly symptomatic cases will help people to better understand the risk," said Adalja.

Cluster of deaths

In Wuhan, some patients with milder symptoms have been turned away from hospitals in recent weeks because of the strain on resources, according to several people in the city.