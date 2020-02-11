Hundreds of thousands across Iran marked the anniversary of its 1979 revolution on Tuesday amid some of the highest levels of tension ever witnessed between Tehran and the US in the past four decades.

While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave a speech in Tehran's iconic Azadi Square denouncing the US, he also focused on encouraging the country to vote in upcoming parliamentary elections even after officials disqualified thousands from running, including 90 current lawmakers.

"We should not withdraw from the ballot boxes," Rouhani called out to the thousands in the crowd who rallied in the city in freezing winter.

"The ballot boxes are our saviour."

'Don't be passive'

Iran views high turnout as a vote of confidence in the country’s Shia theocracy, something it wants to show as public anger still simmers over the country accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January that killed all 176 people on board.

Tehran for days denied its forces shot down the passenger plane before admitting to it in the face of mounting Western pressure.

The shootdown also marred funeral processions that drew millions of mourners for Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

There is also anger over Iran's long-faltering economy, which has been hard hit by the American sanctions.

In November, protesters angered by Iran raising government-set gasoline prices by 50 percent blocked traffic in major cities and occasionally clashed with police.

Amnesty International says more than 300 were killed in violent protests and a subsequent government crackdown.

Iran's government did not release any death toll though lawmakers said thousands were detained.

Rouhani called on voters to still turnout despite "possible complaints and criticism".

"I beg you not to be passive," he said.

US-Iran ties

Tensions have spiked since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

A series of attacks across the Mideast culminated with the US launching the drone strike that killed Soleimani in January.

Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile attack targeting US forces in Iraq, injuring over 100 US troops.

State television referred to this year's anniversary as the "Soleimani dawn".