Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad Thursday for his two-day visit.

Accompanied by a big crowd of Turkish businessmen, Erdogan’s visit aims to transform the historic brotherly relations between two countries into a strong concrete economic alliance.

The high-level delegations comprising of cabinet members and senior government officials and leading businessmen will be exploring new opportunities and finalising several agreements.

Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart President Imran Khan co-chaired the sixth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Khan said the council meeting is one of the most important symbols of the friendship between two nations.

“We have deliberated our relationship in detail during the council meeting,” Khan said, adding that the 13 memorandums of understanding (MOU) signed by both parties is an indication of “how important the relations between us are".

Ranging from tourism to security, the MoUs also include the cooperation between Pakistan state-owned PTV, Radio Pakistan and Turkey’s state broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television (TRT).

The Pak-Turk Military Consultative Group was established in 1988 aiming to strengthen military relations between the two countries. However, as ties improved, the scope of cooperation expanded and took on a new name, the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Facing US sanctions on its army in the 1990s, Pakistan sought Turkish help to upgrade and modernise its military equipment including its F-16s.

Over the past two years, the two countries have signed mega defence pacts, making Turkey the second-largest arms supplier to Pakistan after China.

Most notably, in 2018, Pakistan purchased $1.5 billion worth of 30 Turkish-made T-129 attack helicopters.