Turkey is not abandoning the observation posts in Syria's Idlib area, Ankara’s UN envoy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at UN Security Council meeting in New York, Feridun Sinirlioglu said Turkey will continue to respond by all necessary means against any attacks by the Assad regime on Turkish troops.

Last week, five more Turkish soldiers were killed when they were deliberately targeted by Assad regime forces. Turkish military immediately retaliated in self-defence.

"We will not withdraw our forces and we will not abandon our observation posts. It is the regime who should withdraw from its current positions until the end of this month," said Sinirlioglu.

He said Turkish security forces are in Idlib to stabilise the situation and to preserve the de-escalation area.

"Our military presence and reinforcements are fully in line with the Sochi Memorandum of September 2018."

"The only option out of the biggest humanitarian horror story of the twenty-first century is a lasting ceasefire," he said.

He also said Syrians feel abandoned by the world and are awaiting the international community's help in Idlib.

Russia objects to UN call for ceasefire

Meanwhile, Russia objected to the UN Security Council adopting a statement that would have called for a ceasefire in northwest Syria, diplomats said, after a tense closed-door meeting.

"We tried very hard to have a press statement calling for cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access to Idlib," Nicolas de Riviere, French ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters.

"Basically Russia said no, which is very painful."

"There is no statement ... It was not possible," confirmed his Belgian counterpart, Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, the current council president.

One diplomat said that during the meeting, Russia had angrily criticised Western nations for not understanding its position. "The council is completely paralysed," the diplomat said.

Russia's opposition to the statement was backed by China, diplomats said.