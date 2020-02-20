South Sudan's former rebel leader Riek Machar said he has agreed to form a unity government with President Salva Kiir by Saturday's deadline, following talks at the state house on Thursday.

Before the announcement, it was not clear whether the February 22 deadline would be met as key benchmarks of the 2018 peace agreement had not been fulfilled.

The deadline had lapsed several times without an agreement between the two sides.

"We had a meeting with the president on outstanding issues. We have agreed to form a government on 22 February," Machar said.

Kiir confirmed the agreement.

"We have agreed to form the government," he said after the meeting, adding he will appoint Machar as first vice president on Friday.

"We are going to discuss the security arrangement for the protection of all opposition forces and members," Kiir added.

"And if there are things we have not agreed upon, we had agreed to resolve them. We shall finalise them in coming days," Kiir said.

Kiir and Machar have been allies as well as rivals – both on the battlefield and in politics. Both men fought against each other and rose to power during Sudan's 1983-2005 civil war between north and south.

Machar has twice served as vice president under Kiir.

Civil war broke out again in South Sudan in December 2013 after Kiir sacked Machar as vice president for allegedly plotting a coup.

The two-year war ended in the world's youngest nation after a peace deal was signed by the two leaders in August 2015.

The deal was brokered by the regional eight-nation IGAD bloc, along with the UN, the African Union, China, Britain, Norway and the United State. The country also faced UN sanctions if a deal could not have been reached.

Political wrangling over the nitty-gritty of the peace deal and sporadic violence ensued after Machar returned to Juba in April and retook the post of vice president.

But that truce did not last long and the sides went to war once again in July 2016.

UN blames rival sides for starving civilians

South Sudanese officials have diverted millions of dollars of state funds that are badly needed by civilians as the country staggers away from civil war, a United Nations commission said on Thursday. It accused rival sides of deliberately starving people for strategic gain.

The bleak report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan comes two days before a crucial deadline for the nation’s rival leaders to join forces in a coalition government.

“Today in South Sudan, civilians are deliberately starved, systematically surveilled and silenced, arbitrarily arrested and detained and denied meaningful access to justice,” the report says. It adds to widespread concerns that scattered deadly violence, the use of child soldiers, repression and sexual violence continue to imperil the fragile peace in the world's youngest nation.