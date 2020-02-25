The murder of ex-Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko has been transformed into an opera, its composer arguing that the story had all the classic ingredients of the medium.

"It has power, politics, betrayal, love, jeopardy," said Anthony Bolton, who spent three years crafting his new work, "The Life and Death of Alexander Litvinenko".

Bolton said he became engrossed in the story after reading a biography of the prominent Kremlin critic.

"When I put it down, I thought, 'gosh – this has to be an opera'," he said at Monday's press launch in London.

Set in Russia and Britain, the opera uses a full chorus and a 52-piece orchestra, and features flashbacks, flash-forwards and audio-visual footage. The piece is in two acts, each an hour long.

Litvinenko was a former agent with Russia's FSB security service. He fled in 1999, after revealing an alleged plot by the agency to kill tycoon Boris Berezovsky, a supporter-turned-foe of President Vladimir Putin.

Litvinenko was granted asylum in Britain, but he died of radiation poisoning in 2006 aged 43, three weeks after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium at an upmarket London hotel.

Emotional strain: widow

A British inquiry said later that Putin has "probably approved" the killing.

The inquiry said that Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun, two Russians identified as prime suspects by British police, likely carried out the poisoning on the instructions of the Russian security services.

Litvinenko's widow Marina, who fought a long battle to secure the inquiry, said she had wept after seeing the opera being rehearsed for the first time.