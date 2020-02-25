US President Donald Trump visited India for two days, starting on Monday February 24 with Ahmedabad and continuing on to Agra and Delhi the next day. Trump’s visit to India is expected to affirm bilateral relations and strengthen the ties between two nations. However, there's an elephant in the room.

Clashes have broken out because Hindu nationalists do not want secular-minded Indians and Muslims to continue with their months-long protest against the government's new citizenship laws, which could leave a large number of Indian Muslims stateless.

A senior politician from the ruling BJP recently threatened protesters, asking them to call off demonstrations or face dire consequences. Soon after, Hindu mobs gathered in several parts of Delhi and attacked Muslim neighbourhoods. The clashes left nine people dead, mostly Muslims, including one policeman.

On Tuesday, there was a suspected arson case in Delhi’s Gokulpuri market that journalist Abhishek Dey tweeted about.

Journalist Rana Ayyub also tweeted about the clashes in Delhi, saying that onlookers were asking the injured to sing Vande Mataram, a poem whose first two verses were adopted as the national song of India.