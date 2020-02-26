The RAND Corporation, established in 1948 in California with the purpose of military planning, research, and decision development, has 1,950 employees from 50 different countries.

RAND has a total revenue of $345 million with more than half coming from US government institutions. Looking at the overall ranking, they had received $61 million from the US Department of Defense and security agencies, $46 million from the Department of Homeland Security, $40 million from the US Army and $49 million from the US Air Force.

RAND's recently released a report titled "Turkey's Nationalist Course" which consists of 276 pages, and on page 14 reads "Mid-level officers are frustrated, there might be another coup attempt," referring to the Turkish Army.

Recalling where RAND's funding comes from one has to ask the question of whether RAND's report, which has the support of the government, ultimately reflects the official stance of the US.

The report has caused controversy in Turkey over the past two weeks, but who wrote this report?

Ten American experts were behind the report, while only Stephen J. Flanagan and F. Stephen Larrabee are employed full-time by RAND. Anika Binnendijk, Katherine Costello, Shira Efron, James Hoobler, Magdalena Kirchner, Jeffrey Martini, Alireza Nader and Peter A. Wilson were directly or indirectly involved in the project ab extra.

Among the authors of the report, many respected names have worked in the White House before. When I look at the quotes and citations in the report rather than the writings, I think that in Turkey, the study is considered more important than it is in reality.

These arguments are essential to evaluate for Turkey, especially in order not to be exposed to coup attempts again and for taking precautions; however, it is necessary to analyse who published the report and for what purpose.

It is explicitly seen in the report that Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members, the group behind the coup attempt in 2016, have been used as references. For instance, you can see a FETO member who used to be a police officer arguing against Turkey having spoken at the US Congress.

Furthermore, there are four articles within RAND publications written by the same person in cooperation with a RAND employee since 2018.