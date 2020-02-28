This expression of persuasion rooms is never forgotten and turned into a cliche as a system of tutelage, penetrating into private lives and dictating personal choices. The Boyle Daha Guzelsin exhibition offers a panoramic view of the era with 18 artworks from 16 artists presenting their own narrative of how the power structures of that time prevailed upon young girls - no older than 17 years old - to remove their headscarves to abide by the secularist principles.

Yasemin Darbaz, the curator of the exhibition says there is a difference between ‘you’re pretty this way’ and ‘you’re prettier this way’, as the latter implies a specific perception that the observer himself finds you prettier in the way he formulates your appearance.

Speaking to TRT World, Darbaz said “Although our theme revolves around Feb. 28 coup, we preferred to tell our stories indirectly. We used metaphors rather than exposing the political issues and agenda of that time. We distanced ourselves from the well-known infographics. Here, we just want to highlight ‘what’s left behind’ and give our audience ‘the feelings of these women’. Our artists turned the scars of Feb. 28 coup into works of art and told their stories independent of each other in a unique way but all referring to that period of time.”

Malkoc says the number 7 is sacred in Hinduism, Islam and Judaism but they purposely used 6 layers leaving the last panel to the observer. “If you form your own panel from the front, you see various types of hands trying to reach, grasp, touch, hold, poke the woman or some others trying to protect, defend, safeguard her. We wanted this piece to be viewable from 360 degrees so that when you walk with me you see the hand and feel the emotion at every layer- indeed the reality is each hand/person having their own internal struggles. Then when you reach the opposite side, you will meet the woman who left everything behind. A glorious woman that none of the hands were able to reach.”

The exhibition will be open free of charge to all visitors until March 28 at Darphane-i Amire , Topkapı Palace.

[NOTE:The article came from TRT World’s Eyes on Discrimination (EOD) Centre, which monitors and reports on offences, hate crimes and discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin and religion, or other related social categories. We promote and encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.]