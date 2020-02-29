The Afghan Taliban and the US on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal in Doha that would see them agree to the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Afghanistan in return for insurgent guarantees.

Taliban fighter-turned-dealmaker Mullah Baradar signed the accord alongside Washington's chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, at a gilded desk in a conference room in a luxury Doha hotel.

The pair then shook hands, as people in the room shouted: "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looked on as the two inked the deal, after urging the insurgents to "keep your promises to cut ties with Al Qaeda."

Pompeo called on the Taliban to honour its commitments to sever ties with militant groups.

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but a victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said at the ceremony in Doha.

Trump hails deal

US President Donald Trump hailed a deal and said he would be "personally" meeting leaders of the group in the near future.

At a press conference at the White House, Trump said Afghanistan's neighbours should help maintain stability following the agreement.

Many expect the forthcoming talks between the Afghan sides to be more complicated than the initial deal.

But Trump said he thought the negotiations would be successful because "everyone is tired of war."

The US leader said he believed the Taliban were ready for peace but warned that should the deal fail to take hold, "we'll go back."

US-Kabul declaration

Earlier in Kabul, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper separately issued a joint declaration with the Kabul government.

In that declaration, Washington and Kabul said the United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by the peace deal.

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday's signing, the US and its partners "will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months ... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases," the declaration stated.

It stated that the US will refrain from the use of force against the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and will not intervene in domestic affairs.

Kabul government also committed to engage with UNSC to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by May 29.

The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence-building measure" as part of a landmark deal.

"Up to 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban) ... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces) will be released by March 10," the deal said.

Dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban is due to begin by that date.

'Graveyard of empires'

More than 18 years since President George W Bush ordered bombing in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the agreement will set the stage for the withdrawal of US troops, some of whom were not yet born when the World Trade Center collapsed on that crisp, sunny morning that changed how Americans see the world.

In the Qatari capital of Doha, America's top diplomat stood with leaders of the Taliban, Afghanistan's former rulers who harboured Osama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda.

It was likely an uncomfortable appearance for Pompeo, who privately told a conference of US ambassadors at the State Department this week that he was going only because President Trump had insisted on his participation, according to two people present.

If the agreement is successful, Afghanistan, the "graveyard of empires" which has repeatedly repelled foreign invaders from imperial Britain and Russia to the Soviet Union, will have once again successfully turned away another world power, the US, from its landlocked borders.

Taliban-Kabul talks

The agreement is expected to lead to a dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban that, if successful, could ultimately see the Afghan war wind down.

But the position of the Afghan government, which has been excluded from direct US-Taliban talks, remains unclear and the country is gripped by a fresh political crisis amid contested election results.