After two months under a coronavirus lockdown in the Czech Republic, 16-year-old Tomas Fohler was eager to go to the movies –– a novel outing that now comes with new rules in a world gripped by a pandemic.

"We wanted to see what it's like just to go and see a film with my friends again," the teen told AFP before settling in for a Czech film with two pals in Prague.

"We'll sit further from each other, in a single row, and we'll probably shout at each other," he joked, wearing a face mask which is now required in all public places.

The theatre –– which requires all guests to sit two metres (over six feet) apart –– is among the first to open in Europe, where strict lockdowns have hemmed in huge swathes of the population for weeks on end.

The Czech Republic is joining several countries in easing some restrictions, allowing citizens out of the house for simple activities that now feel unfamiliar.

But many businesses, the cinema included, did not receive a rush of customers, even with new safety measures now on the menu.

Fohler and his friends were the only three ticket holders at Monday morning's screening, and all seats remained empty for the next two showings.

Other theatres in the country opted to keep their doors shut, waiting instead for other lockdown restrictions to be lifted.

The Czech Republic is not the first country to allow moviegoers back to the big screen.

Some cinemas have opened in Norway, also asking guests to respect social distancing measures, with several theatres limiting the number of guests to 50.

'Strange to be back'

Museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas were among the first businesses to shut down in Europe as governments rolled out strict lockdown measures to stave off the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Czech Republic was spared the worst of the outbreak endured by hotspots such as Italy and Spain, but took similarly drastic steps to stem the virus' spread.