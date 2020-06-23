The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Monday, asking the rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, to embark on a fact-finding mission for Libya and address the human rights situation in the war-torn country.

The resolution strongly condemned all acts of violence in Libya, and asked the UNHRC to reveal facts and circumstances concerning human rights abuse in the North African country.

The mission has been given the authority to "collect and review relevant information to document alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by all parties in Libya since the beginning of 2016".

The resolution came days after Libya's UN-backed government discovered eight mass graves in Tarhuna, the city which had been used as the supply and operation centre of warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militia.

Following the liberation of the city, more than 150 human bodies including women and children were found in several mass graves. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called the incident “terrifying.”

Commenting on the issue on Twitter, UNSMIL said: "UNSMIL notes with horror reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna."

The UN resolution is mainly concerned with reports of torture, sexual and gender-based violence and harsh conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the information will be collected to "preserve evidence with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations or abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law are held accountable."

Despite the development, the main question is how efficiently a resolution or condemnation would work in Libya as it has not yet helped Syria. Bashar al Assad regime has murdered many civilians. The nature and scale of abuses by the Syrian Regime, strongly indicates that crimes against humanity have taken place.

French and Russian dilemma

When the resolution on Syria was adopted in 2012, there were 5,400 people killed and until now, according to the UN Envoy for Syria, 395,000 more have lost their lives. Many experts have criticised the UN’s resolutions and investigations for their inability to bring the perpetrators to justice.