WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump ends Hong Kong trade preferences to punish China
President Trump orders end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against former British colony.
Trump ends Hong Kong trade preferences to punish China
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. / AP
July 14, 2020

US President Donald Trump has ended trade preferences for Hong Kong and signed into law an act that authorises sanctions on banks over China's clampdown in the semi-autonomous city amid tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In a news conference on Tuesday driven by criticism of his domestic rivals, Trump declared himself to be tougher than ever on China including over its treatment of the financial capital.

"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China, no special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

"Their freedom has been taken away; their rights have been taken away," Trump added.

"And with it goes Hong Kong, in my opinion, because it will no longer be able to compete with free markets. A lot of people will be leaving Hong Kong."

READ MORE: US Congress passes bill to sanction China over Hong Kong

Further sanctions

Trump also said he signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which previously passed Congress and mandates sanctions on entities that violate China's obligations under the treaty which passed the semi-autonomous territory from British control to China. 

It further mandates the administration to impose sanctions on banks that do business with any individual who is designated under the act.

Lawmakers hope the new law will force all but provincial Chinese banks to choose between abetting Beijing's efforts in Hong Kong, and being able to conduct transactions in US dollars and operate in the world's largest economy.

Recommended

"This law gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom," Trump said.

China's new law in Hong Kong criminalises subversion among other offenses, sending a chill through the city that was promised autonomy before Britain handed it back in 1997.

READ MORE:China opens Hong Kong headquarters for its secret police

China's new security law

Activists fear the new security law will be used by Beijing to quash dissent in the territory.

A 23-year-old man in Hong Kong was booked for terrorism and secessionist activities on July 3, becoming the first person charged under the new security law.

Since last year, it has been mired in protests sparked by a move to legalise the extradition of people to mainland China.

Read more: Hong Kong opposition begins primary elections under new security law

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights